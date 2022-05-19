Died Vangelis Papathanassiou, simply known as Vangelis. The Greek composer, author of “Blade Runner” and “Chariots of Fire” has died at the age of 79. This was announced by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. “Vangelis Papathanassiou is no longer with us”, tweeted the premier. “The world of music has lost the international artist Vangelis,” he added in the tweet.

Local media reported that the artist died in a French hospital yesterday.