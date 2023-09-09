Home page politics

From: Marcus Gable

Basic child security could be decided soon. Family Minister Lisa Paus calculates what a model family would get from this.

Berlin – Basic child security is another difficult birth for the traffic light government. The financial background was debated for a long time. Ultimately, Family Minister Lisa Paus, who had initially hoped for twelve billion euros, had to sell the around 2.4 billion euros released by Finance Minister Christian Lindner as a success.

Basic child security: Will the bill be passed promptly?

After all, the FDP leader indicated in the ZDF– Broadcast “Maybrit Illner” announced that the draft law on basic child welfare could be passed by the Federal Cabinet in the coming week. “I assume that this can happen at the next cabinet meeting,” said Lindner.

At the same time, he also explained: “The technical implementation issues are solved by the civil servants; politically there is no dissent.” Which probably means the government. A few days ago, Friedrich Merz, as CDU leader and also the first voice of the opposition in the federal government, criticized the basic child welfare provision, which is intended to make child benefit sustainable, and spoke of a high administrative burden that was “insanity”. So “hardly anything” really resonates with the children.

Paus and basic child benefits: Fixed guaranteed amount and flexible additional amount

That sounds like far too little. But also after party political banter. Paus has information about the sums families with children can expect after the transition from child benefit to basic child support in the Picture using an example explained. The focus is therefore on the fact that the first step should not come from the citizens, but from the authorities. Your plan: “The state points out benefits that children are entitled to.”

In addition, the benefits should be bundled in the basic child welfare system because the child allowance, for example, was used far too rarely. On the homepage of the Ministry of Family Affairs you can read that in addition to child benefit and child allowance, the basic child security also includes the “standard children’s needs from citizens’ benefit and social assistance as well as parts of the education and participation package”.

This leaves two items: an equal child guarantee amount and an income-dependent additional child amount. Exactly how high the salaries are depends on “several factors,” emphasizes the Green politician.

Questions and answers about basic child welfare Who gets basic child support? All children receive basic child support up to the age of 18. Trainees can receive the benefit up to the age of 25 and students even up to the age of 27. How high is the basic child benefit in 2023? The basic amount of child protection should correspond to the current child benefit. After an increase at the beginning of 2023, this amounts to 250 euros per month. The additional amount depends on the parents’ income and includes a flat rate for education and participation of 15 euros and a flat rate for children’s housing costs of 150 euros. How high is the basic child benefit from 2025? The exact amount of child protection in 2025 has not yet been determined. The guaranteed amount corresponds at least to the current child benefit of 250 euros per month, because this benefit is adjusted every two years – and thus again in 2025. There is also the additional amount, which is made up of several services. On the homepage public-service.de A minimum amount of around 290 euros and a maximum amount of 573 euros are mentioned. See also Photographer Sebastian Wells: "I often wander around aimlessly"

Amount of basic child security: 3,687 euros for a family with a single earner and two children

Paus gives the example of a family with two small children. The father is the sole earner and brings home a gross salary of 2,500 euros. Paus contributes to this bild.de before: “The child guarantee amount, which is still called child benefit today, could be 255 euros for each child in 2025. The family also receives the new additional child allowance: a total of 612 euros.”

Two basic child benefits, please: The basic amount is available to every child in Germany up to their 18th birthday. © IMAGO/Detlef Heese

In this case, the family would receive a basic child benefit of 1,122 euros for both children, which means: “The family will have 3,687 euros available in the future.” This sum therefore includes the net salary, the housing benefit, the participation amount and the basic child benefit; it is calculated based on this of the forecast figures from 2025.

Paus also points out that this can of course only be an estimate. According to their ministry, the model family mentioned would currently only have 3,551 euros available. So it would be an increase of 136 euros or a good 3.8 percent.

Amount of basic child benefit: How much money parents receive if mother and father work

And how much money do parents with two children receive if both parents work? Paus also provides the sample invoice here bild.de on. “For our example family, this means: If the mother also takes on a part-time job as a trained dental assistant, the family’s gross income increases to around 4,000 euros. The family then has around 4,200 euros available.”

A family in which both parents work with two small children would have around 900 euros more available if one parent works full-time as a specialist salesperson than if neither of them works. If the second parent takes on a half-time position as a dental assistant, the family will have around 1,400 euros more.”

Basic child security from 2025? The Federal Employment Agency has great doubts about the start date

According to the Family Ministry’s plans, basic child benefits will be paid out for the first time in 2025. However, the Federal Employment Agency (BA) has its doubts about this. The daily mirror quoted from a statement available to the newspaper that the BA made in the ongoing legislative process. Accordingly, a start date of January 1, 2025 is “assessed as unrealistic”. The authority even considers a gradual start from this date to be “no longer conceivable”.

The BA is responsible for putting the traffic light plans into practice. She therefore points out that significant changes to existing IT programs and interfaces are necessary and that new IT solutions must be created. However, there is still a lack of “administrative legitimacy” to even begin work. There are also question marks regarding financing. (mg)