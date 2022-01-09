Dead State-awarded designer Tanja Jänicke is dead

Service designer Jänicke was founding the Mesenaatti.me service, the Cleaning Day and the Dinner Under the Sky event.

Designer Tanja Jänicke has died on Friday, January 7 at Terhokoti. Jänicke was 53 years old at the time of his death. He suffered from advanced appendicitis.

Raised by a cultural family, he studied furniture design at the Lahti Institute of Design and space design at the University of Art and Design Helsinki. He had a long career as an interior designer.

With the development of social media, Jänicke focused on community service design. He was founding the Mesenaatti.me crowdfunding service in 2013. Through the service, it has been possible to apply for crowdfunding for projects.

Patronage.me founding producer Pauliina Seppälä describes the hare as a wide-ranging and capable man.

At the same time, she was an idealist who wanted everything to be “beautiful, lovely, and enduring”. The stubborn Jänicke had strong views in his work that he did not change much.

According to Seppälä, Jänicke thought he could help people. It could mean designing a beautiful kitchen or making better use of urban space.

“A big heart but a terrible commander,” says Seppälä about his work couple.

In recent years, Seppälä and Jänicke were responsible for traction in the non-profit community.

For example, they developed and hosted a flea market event Cleaning Day and a dinner event under the sky.

Eating good food together was important to Jänicke.

“In all the crises, he said,‘ I’ll do this on Tuesday, today I have to make food ’. She was a Moominmamma in the middle of it all, ”says Seppälä.

For the hare was awarded the State Design Award in 2020.

Award criteria by “The projects that Jänicke has been implementing are inspiring examples of a new kind of creative work that breaks traditional boundaries, looking for answers to social questions using design methods. Their common denominator is inclusion – the right of everyone to live a life of their own choosing, to make a difference in the things that matter to them and to participate in the production and sharing of the common good ”.

Jänicke talked about his diverse career and incurable illness at Helsingin Sanomat in an interview in August 2020.

“It could be that I would be much more anxious because of my illness if I had to do unwanted work. I haven’t done anything, ”Jänicke said.