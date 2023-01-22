The remake Of dead space that’s it frightening that even developers have a hard time with play it in the dark with headphones: declared the technical director, David Robillard, during an interview with PLAY magazine.

“When I play it at night, I can’t do it wearing a pair of headphones – it’s too fucking scary,” said Robillard. “It’s a matter of realism and of atmospherenot just visual. Something that depends on how we have managed the sounds, the environment, the effects and a system that often tries to surprise the users.”

A few hours after the gameplay video of Dead Space with the first hours of the game, we therefore return to talk about the awaited makeover of the extraordinary survival horror originally made by Visceral Games and redesigned for next generation platforms.

“We’re talking about technologies that could have been used on PS4 as well, but not at the same level we’re using today. These are elements that add a lot to this kind of experience and make it even more complete.”

Coming out on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on January 27, therefore in a few days, Dead Space is the most awaited game of the month for the editorial staff of Multiplayer.it. Do you agree?