Editorial | Ay-liike wants to cut off kiki’s tails

The Finnish Industry Association is pushing for the transfer of social insurance contributions back to the employer’s account.

22.1. 16:30

Professional organization Teollisuusliitto, one of SAK’s powerhouses, recently announced its own election goals. The main goal of the industrial union is that social insurance contributions are returned to be paid by employers.

SAK’s union leaders and chairman Jarkko Eloranta have been raising the demand since last fall, but now Teollisuusliitto – and actually the entire SAK – wants the change entered into the program of the next government.

At the beginning of Juha Sipilä’s (center) bourgeois government, a competitiveness agreement was signed. The trade union movement agreed to this solution, known as the kiky agreement, mainly because Sipilä intimidated the employer side with even greater hardships.

The other parts of the kiky contract, i.e. unpaid work hours and the cut in public sector vacation pay, have already been ditched. There are still social insurance contributions transferred from employers to the shoulders of wage earners in the kiky agreement.

The representatives of the trade union movement justify the transfer of social insurance contributions to employers by saying that the change would show that the system can be flexible in both directions. It could encourage the creation of elements in wages that are flexible according to business cycles. Transferring the payment could also facilitate wage negotiations, which have progressed to the stage of strike threats.

Employer side of course does not want to take payments on his own responsibility. However, wage earners and employers cannot agree on this issue. Changes in contribution shares are decided first by the government and ultimately by the parliament.

Teollisuusliitto is on the move now that the parties are preparing their election programs and quickly announcing them.

Whether the transfer of payments fits into the election programs depends on the parties. And the content of the government program will also be decided in terms of social insurance contributions based on which parties get into the government.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the magazine principle line.