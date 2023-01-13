If the Supreme Court endorses the instructor’s theses that it is not possible to mitigate the embezzlement of the ‘procés’, neither Junqueras could return to politics nor Puigdemont could escape jail
In Moncloa and in ERC criticism was expected. Even some uncomfortable reduction in sentences of some corrupt unwanted, as he had denounced that United We Can happen, who never quite viewed this express reform with good eyes. But what nobody in the Government or in Esquerra had foreseen is that the modifications introduced in Có
#Llarena #doctrine #threatens #destroy #Moncloas #strategy #independentistas
Leave a Reply