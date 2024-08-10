Among the many changes applied by Capcom to Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster there is also one that reflects above all the change in tastes and sensibilities that have occurred in recent years, which evidently also leads to structural and content changes in video games: in this case, in the new version of the game it will no longer be possible to obtain points taking a shot erotic photosas happened in the original.

With a touch of something a little out of the ordinary, but also in line with the Japanese taste of the early 2000s, the original Dead Rising allowed the player to obtain prestige points (PP) by taking some rather particular photos: as a good assault photojournalist, the protagonist Frank West can in fact use the camera at any time, with this representing a real gameplay dynamic.

By taking pictures of various subjects you can get points and rewards, and among the possibilities, at the time of the original, there was also the fact of receiving points by taking pictures of cleavage or glimpses of the underwear of the female characters, but these items have been removed in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster.