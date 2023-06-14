Dambuster Studios and Deep Silver have given us a peek at Dead Island 2’s upcoming content.

in a new update, the team has revealed two upcoming expansions. The first of these, known as Haus, will be released in Q4 of this year.

“How does a billionaire prepare for the zompocalypse?” the Dead Island 2 team asks. Why, with a “techno-death cult with a healthy splash of debauchery and gore”, of course.

Here’s Ian and Aoife’s spoiler-free discussion of their time with Dead Island 2 to show some more of it in action.

The second expansion, meanwhile, is known as SOLA Festival. This festival is where “LA’s party people can greenwash their way to ecstasy and save the planet, one rave at a time.” This expansion is slated to release sometime during Q2 next year.

If you’ve purchased Dead Island 2’s expansion pass, you’ll already have access to this content when it arrives. If you haven’t, it’ll be an additional purchase.



Dead Island 2’s upcoming expansions.

There are also a couple of additional character packs and content drops available now. Firstly, we have the Premium Character Packs, which are available to buy from digital storefronts for £4.49 each.

These packs are all based around Dead Island 2’s slayers, and include a new skin for the slayer named in the pack, as well as a weapon that can be used by any of the slayers.

These are the Character Packs available:

Silver Star Jacob

Cyber ​​Slayer Amy

Gaelic Queen Dani

Jungle Fantasy Ryan

Steel Horse Carla

Venice Vogue Bruno



Dead Island 2’s character packs are available to purchase now.

Next up, we have the Til Dawn Collection, which is a free set of in-game skins.

These Dead Island 2 skins can be claimed once you reach the Cosplay Unlock point in the game. This happens during the “Call the Cavalry” mission after the slayer talks to Emma Jaunt.

Once your slayer has chatted with Emma, ​​you can then head down to the Storage Locker and find your free skin in the Cosplay tab.



A little look at Dead Island 2’s Til Dawn Collection.

Last but not least, Amazon Prime members will also be able to claim Dead Island 2’s From Dusk Collection, which will be releasing throughout the rest of this year.

The first reward from this collection will be From Dusk Dani, which will be available to claim from tomorrow (15th June) until 13th July. It includes the Legless FOMOrian skin and the FOMOrian Claws.

Details on the rest of the From Dusk collection will be revealed later.



Here is Dead Island 2’s From Dusk Collection.

Embracer – parent company of Dead Island 2 publisher Deep Silver – announced a “comprehensive restructuring program” earlier this week, after a proposed $2bn deal with an unannounced partner recently fell through.

The first phase of this plan is set to last until March 2024, and will target “cost savings across the group” including studio closures. This means Embracer’s 17,000 employee headcount will be reduced, and some unannounced projects will be cut.

Exactly how many people will lose their jobs is still unclear, however, with company head Lars Wingefors stating it was “too early to give an exact forecast”.

The release of Dead Island 2 – which apparently exceeded Embracer’s expectations – was noted by Wingefors as a lone positive note amidst all of the above.

Expect more Dead Island then, as well as a lot more Lord of the Rings.