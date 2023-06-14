We open the Press Magazine with the report by the US media after the appearance of former President Donald Trump in court to be informed of the 37 charges against him for deliberately withholding classified documentation after leaving the White House in January 2021. ‘CNN’ makes an analysis by Stephen Collinson in which he assures that the Republican tycoon is going to use the 2024 election campaign as a “strategy for his criminal defense.”

