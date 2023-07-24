At least 12 people were killed and 19 injured in the city of Douala, the business hub of Cameroon, after a four-storey building collapsed on Sunday.

The “Africannews” website stated that the cause of the collapse is still not clear, but it appears that a high building collapsed on a lower building.

Samuel Ifha Diboa, governor of the coastal region, said that a house consisting of 4 floors collapsed, and 12 deaths were recorded, while the number of injured reached 19.

He added that the injured are currently receiving treatment in hospital.

It is believed that the death toll is likely to rise as rescue workers remove the rest of the rubble of the two residential buildings.