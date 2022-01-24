Monday, January 24, 2022
Dead Historian, Professor Tuomo Polvinen is dead

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 24, 2022
in World
Tuomo Polvinen received the state disclosure award three times in his career.

History researcher, professor Tuomo Polvinen has died at the age of 90.

The matter was confirmed to STT by Polvinen’s daughter Merja Polvinen. According to Merja Polvinen, Tuomo Polvinen died on Saturday, January 22.

As a researcher, Tuomo Polvinen had become acquainted with several nationally important issues, such as the so-called period of oppression, Finland’s independence and Finland in the Second World War. He also wrote a five-part biography president About JK Paasikivi.

Polvinen did most of his life’s work for the archives. In the 1970s, he served as the country’s highest archival authority, the State Archivist.

During his career, Polvinen also worked as a professor of general history at the Universities of Helsinki and Tampere and as a research professor at the Academy of Finland.

Polvinen received the state disclosure award three times: in 1972, 1985 and 2004.

Tuomo Polvinen was born in Helsinki on December 2, 1931.

.
Recommended

