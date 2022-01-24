FromSoftware explained how the New Game Plus in Elden Ring and how it will be possible 100% complete the game. The information comes from the Taipei Game Show 2022.

Producer Kitao said, “After completing Elden Ring for the first time, you can take your character data with you and play again, against more powerful enemies. This is a feature that has always been present in our games … in fact, having such a vast world, the game is designed to make it so that you can get to the ending without necessarily seeing everything. Some players will prefer to explore the entire map in the first game, while others will leave certain areas for the second or subsequent games. ”

A clash of knights in the Elden Ring

Also, Kitao was asked if it will be possible 100% complete Elden Ring from the first game. The producer stated that “technically, it is impossible to reach 100% due to the fact that there are some points where choices have to be made towards the end, but you can certainly get close to 100%”. Kitao’s words seem to suggest the presence of multiple endings, a typical feature for FromSoftware games. For now it is impossible to say, since the words of the producer are very generic.

Finally, we point out that always at the Taipei Game Show some gameplay videos were shown, it was confirmed that the game is Gold and the number of hours necessary to finish the main plot of the game was also indicated.