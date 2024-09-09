As you can see, the YouTube video, still visible was previously called “PS5 Pro”, while the title has now been changed to “Technical Presentation”.

This is what several sources on the internet are reporting, including user X “Wario64” in the message below, which shows a screenshot of what the video looked like up until a few minutes ago, before Sony evidently noticed the mess they’d made.

The surprise of PS5 Pro could have been ruined, and it would have been Sony itself that did it, leaving a title quite explicit to a video marked as “unlisted” on YouTube but perfectly visible to everyone.

Sony Ruins Surprise for Mark Cerny

The clip itself shows practically nothing except the PS5 logo and the words “The Journey Continues”, so watching it doesn’t ruin any surprises, but the title that was initially used was very explicit about the contents of the presentation.

Officially, all we know is that a “technical presentation” by Mark Cerny is scheduled for tomorrow at 5:00 PM CET, and pretty much everyone is certain that it will be about the PS5 Pro.

However, the name of the console did not appear in any official communication from Sony, but the fact that the company leaked a video that lists “PS5 Pro” as the title made the choice of name for the new console model practically certain.

On the other hand, there weren’t many doubts about it and at this point we just have to wait for tomorrow’s event to have official confirmation on this new incoming hardware, which has also potentially already leaked in a celebratory illustration for the 30th anniversary of PlayStation.