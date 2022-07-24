Sunday, July 24, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Dead | Conductor Stefan Soltész has died – cut short in the middle of an opera performance

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 24, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The respected conductor visited the Savonlinna Opera Festival in 2009.

Austrian conductor Stefan Soltész is dead. The conductor fell short unexpectedly on Friday night, July 22, in the middle of the show, when he was conducting by Richard Strauss opera Reticent wife at the Bavarian State Opera in Munich.

Soltész was pronounced dead later that evening, the opera confirmed. Soltész was 73 years old when he died.

During his career Soltész conducted in numerous major European opera houses.

Soltész was born in 1949 in Hungary and later studied composition, piano playing and conducting in Vienna, Austria.

Soltész started as a practicing pianist and worked under several distinguished conductors such as by Karl Böhm, as an assistant. Later, he became a conductor at, among others, the Hamburg State Opera.

Between 1997 and 2013, Soltész was the musical director of the opera house Aalto-Theater in Essen, Germany.

In the year 2009 Soltész visited the Savonlinna Opera Festival, where he conducted Giacomo Puccini Madama Butterfly. In Savonlinna, him interviewed Helsingin Sanomat’s culture editor Vesa Sirén.

See also  Editorial The coronavirus pandemic is no longer a major concern

In the article, Soltész was described as a skillful but demanding conductor who received “praise from critics, but scathing remarks from musicians”.

#Dead #Conductor #Stefan #Soltész #died #cut #short #middle #opera #performance

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

French media searing about Orange Lionesses: 'The defending champion is completely outclassed'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.