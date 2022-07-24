The Orange Lionesses lost 1-0 to France after extra time. As a result, the European Championship is already over for the defending champion after the first knockout round. Although the Orange kept it exciting for a long time, the French media were not in the least impressed with the team of national coach Mark Parsons.

In particular L’Equipe was quite critical of the Netherlands. “France has completely outclassed the defending champion. We knew that this is less in the Netherlands than in 2017, but we didn’t expect such a big difference in level.”

The newspaper also turned out not to be impressed by the players who normally pull the cart at the Orange squad. „Les Bleus left nothing of Vivianne Miedema intact. She had barely recovered from corona and was only a shadow of the player she was at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, when she became the top scorer. The same goes for Danielle van de Donk. France was superior in midfield and Van de Donk followed the ball as a metronome."

Daphne van Domselaar. © ANP



Le Monde agreed that France dominated the opponent for most of the match. “France should have finished the Netherlands much earlier. The inefficiency left the Netherlands alive and that was a miracle. The Netherlands was also less supported in the stands than usual. Stefanie van der Gragt embodied the Orange wall that Parsons had built.”

La Voix du Nord did have positive words for one player from the Netherlands and even talks about ‘the Van Domselaar wall’. “The brilliant goalkeeper of the Netherlands postponed the verdict for a long time. She came into the team this tournament as a substitute for Sari van Veenendaal, but was definitely the best player on the field.”