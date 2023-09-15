Dead | Colombian painter Fernando Botero, known for his plush figures, has died

Fernando Botero, who died at the age of 91, was one of the most famous painters from Latin America of the last century.

From mugs Colombian painter and sculptor known for his figures Fernando Botero has died at the age of 91.

The president of Colombia told about it Gustavo Petro messaging service in X (formerly Twitter).

“The dead Fernando Botero, painter of our traditions and shortcomings, painter of our virtues. The painter of our violence and peace,” he wrote in his message.

Mass and widely known as a staunch defender, Botero’s breakthrough came in the 1970s, when his shows gained great popularity initially in West Germany.

Botero was one of the most famous painters from Latin America of the last century. He painted thousands of works during his career and continued his work even in his old days.

“I work ten hours every day. I know there is not much time left,” Botero said in his 80th anniversary interview.