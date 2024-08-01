A few months ago it was confirmed that Dead Cells had its days numbered, since its developers would not continue to provide updates to the title, at least not on a large scale as happened in the case of the last crossover that was had with the saga of CastlevaniaHowever, the farewell will be dignified by the people of Motion Twinso fans who didn’t leave the game have been kept in suspense for what’s to come.

However, it was striking that they did not give a specific date for the final patch, and when some people began to worry, a publication by the company just appeared on social networks in which they confirmed that the August 19 will be able to enjoy the latest changes. And it is worth mentioning that the studio wants to work on more projects to continue growing as professionals in the field.

The End is… 19th August pic.twitter.com/be0LEafjQY — Motion Twin (@motiontwin) July 31, 2024

Here is a description of the game:

Dead Cells is an action-platformer video game with roguelike and metroidvania elements developed and published by French studio Motion Twin. Originally released in 2018, the game is notable for its fast-paced gameplay, fluid combat, and a progression system that combines non-linear exploration with permadeath elements. Players take control of an amorphous entity known as “The Prisoner,” who occupies human bodies and explores an ever-changing island. The game’s structure is based on traversing procedurally generated levels, fighting enemies, collecting weapons and upgrades, and facing powerful bosses. The game is known for its challenging difficulty, requiring precision and quick reflexes to overcome its trap- and enemy-filled levels. Every time the player dies, they must start over from the beginning, but with the possibility of unlocking new skills and weapons for future playthroughs, incentivizing continuous learning and improvement.

Remember that Dead Cells Is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: Gonintendo

