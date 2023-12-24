Behavior Interactive wants your views on its tentpole asymmetric horror game, Dead by Daylight.

The team says it “encourage[s] you to be as honest as possible” about the game in a new surveywhich is why all responses to the survey will be anonymous.

That said, your answers may be “paired with your in-game data”, including your in-game purchase history, so bear that in mind.

Interestingly, after polling respondents on the game's latest Killer, Chucky, players are then asked for their thoughts about a range of hypothetical new game modes, including Hide & Seek, Deceivers, Bumrush, and Zombie tag.

For the latter, a random Survivor is chosen to be the Killer and once they down a player, they'll get to swap roles. Once a survivor turns into a killer, they don't turn back and the mode ends when there's only one survivor left. Survivors, on the other hand, sounds very much like Among Us. Survivors work together to complete tasks before one or more “Deceivers” can kill everyone without being discovered. At the end of each round, players can vote for who they think the Deceiver is.

Bumrush sounds interesting, too. More generators will spawn on the map, and everyone moves at double speed. Survivors have three lives, from which they revive after a 20-second death timer.

To share your thoughts on the proposals or feedback on the horror game more generally, head on over to the Behavior Interactive website. The survey takes around 20 minutes to complete and your data will only be used to help “continue to improve the game.”