A new challenge

In 2022 it has recovered 91 points from Fabio Quartararo, achieving the greatest comeback in the history of the top class. In 2023 he withstood one terrible fall which could have cost him much more than a title and he defended himself from fierce pursuit of Jorge Martin, confirming himself as champion. The next yearafter what will be a more than deserved winter siesta, Pecco Bagnaia he will race to become a legend in all respects.

The two-time reigning MotoGP champion, in fact, could add his name to that of only others nine centaurs who were able to triumph for at least three consecutive seasons in the premier class of the MotoGP. The challenge will be made even more difficult by the constant growth of competition within the Ducati team, by the arrival in Gresini of Marc Marquez to the desire for revenge of the Prima-Pramac team and of Martin, convinced that he is now ready to deserve the champion's crown.

A trio for the legend

The first driver to win at least three titles in a row was the Briton Geoff Dukealready champion in 1951 and capable of repeating himself again from 1953 to 1955. After him came John Surtees, Mike Haiwood, Giacomo Agostini, Kenny Roberts, Wayne Rainey, Valentino Rossi is exactly Marc Marquez. This is the kind of company Bagnaia would sit alongside to win next year's title too.

Furthermore, if he succeeded, the Chivasso champion would allow Italy to 'match' Great Britain in terms of number of different pilots capable of achieving this feat. A little extra motivation to continue writing history, trying to definitively enter the legend of this sport.