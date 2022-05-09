A train accident just outside the Austrian capital Vienna left one dead and several injured, according to a spokesman for the Red Cross on Monday. Three of the injured are in serious condition. The train derailed and partly ended up next to the rails, according to images from local media. Two wagons are tilted and lie in the meadow next to the track.
The accident happened during the evening rush hour near Münchendorf, south of Vienna. There were about 100 passengers on the train. It is still unknown how the train derailed.
Many emergency services were called out because of the accident, including several trauma helicopters.
Fatal train accidents are rare in Austria. In 2018, however, two major accidents took place in a short period of time. In April of that year, 54 people were injured after two trains collided in Salzburg. Also in February 2018, two trains collided. The accident killed one person and injured 22 people.
