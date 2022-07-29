Governor Andy Bashir spoke of the “worst floods in modern history”, describing them as “devastating and deadly”, while the number of missing remains unknown, amid expectations of heavy rain until Friday.

“At the moment, I think I can confirm at least eight deaths, but that number appears to be increasing hour by hour,” the governor added. He expected the total death toll to be “double digits”.

In the Jackson area, some roads have turned into rivers, with abandoned cars everywhere.

Under these conditions, many residents have taken refuge on the roofs of their homes, waiting to be rescued.

Earlier Thursday afternoon, Bashir told a local TV channel that “between 20 and 30” people had been evacuated by air.

In parts of Kentucky, about 20 centimeters of rain was collected within 24 hours, and more rain is expected until Friday evening, amid continued flood alert.

The Democratic governor declared a state of emergency in a number of counties, and four National Guard helicopters were deployed, as well as inflatable boats, to help with relief operations.

Near Jackson, rescuers were evacuating residents, wearing life jackets, in a small boat.

heavy losses

The governor said the number of missing was unknown “because we still can’t reach certain places” due to strong currents.

The governor noted earlier that “many people need help. We are doing our best to reach every single one of them.”

But he acknowledged that “the situation is difficult,” and said, “Hundreds of people will lose their homes and this will be an event that takes not only months, but perhaps years, for families to be able to rebuild and recover.”

He said about 25,000 people were without electricity Thursday and some without running water in the state.

President Joe Biden was informed of the situation, his spokeswoman Karen Jean-Pierre announced.

The head of the US Disaster Management Agency is scheduled to travel to the region on Friday.