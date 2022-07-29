This Thursday, July 28, the recordings of the films “Kidnapping cursed 2” and “Simón, el gran man” by Chávez Entertaiment and Music Produccions began. They have as locations the picturesque town of Concordia. The news was announced by Ernesto Chávez and Rogelio Ríos, “La Pantera”, producer and director of the film respectively. “We are very happy to be able to record in Concordia, a place that opened its doors for us. Likewise, we thank the authorities for all the facilities provided,” shared Ernesto Chávez.

The director of the films shared that they will be filming for two weeks in the town of Concordia, in the morning they will shoot “Cursed kidnapping 2” and at night it will be “Simón, el gran man”.

The history

About the first film, he said that it is a true story that is divided into three parts and the third will start recording next February. While “Simón, el gran man” is a story of the gay community, whose main character is the director himself, Rogelio Ríos. “’Simón, el gran man’ touches on a topic that people still don’t accept. I believe that each person is free to love whoever he is. God loves us as we are and we must also love people as they are”, he stressed.

Chávez specified that by showing this theme they seek to educate the new generations and explain to them what the world is like in the 21st century; tell people that they have the right to love and love whoever they want.