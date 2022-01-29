Dead Ahti Hirvonen, who served as Governor of the United Bank of Finland, has died

Hirvonen also served on the boards of several listed companies, including Nokia and Finnair.

Governor of the Bank Ahti Hirvonen is dead. He died on Friday at the age of 90. At the request of Hirvonen’s relatives, Nordea told STT about the matter.

Hirvonen, who was born in Vyborg in March 1931, served as Governor of the United Bank of Finland from 1989 to 1992, among other things. His period hit the midst of the recession and banking crisis of the early 1990s.

Hirvonen also served on the boards of several listed companies, including Nokia and Finnair. In addition, he held several positions of trust in spiritual communities, including the Finnish Mission Society, the Finnish Community and the Helsinki Mission.

Hirvonen had a master’s degree in economics.

The United Bank of Finland (SYP) and the National Equity Bank (KOP) merged in 1995 to form Merita. Merita later merged with the Swedish Nordbanken to form Nordea.