Chelsea today if they had not sold any of the players that appear in this ready I would have a team full of constellations. Players the coach didn’t like and had to leave, players who were seen as having little potential, players who later had to re-sign…
He arrived in 2011 from Valencia being a very young footballer, but with a World Cup under his arm. After three very good seasons in London where he came to win a Europa League and a Champions League, Chelsea decided to let him go to Manchester United, something he regretted.
He coincided with José Mourinho and they did not hit it off. Before leaving, the coach made it clear that he did not like the player. In those times he occupied the extreme right. Today he occupies the side at Juventus and since he arrived in Italy he has had a career of 10.
He came from Atlético de Madrid and after two years in London he returned to what was his home. In those two years he reached one of the highest levels of his career and the player’s wish was to return to Spain. Chelsea ended up regretting having let a vintage side out.
He debuted with Chelsea in 2004 and only three years later they let him leave to head for Madrid. At first, when the Dutchman was in the capital of Spain, it did not seem that the loss was very great. In 2009 when he signed for Bayern and made the career he did, they remembered. FACT: In 2012, Chelsea won the Champions League on penalties against Bayern with Robben in the German team.
Four seasons in which the Spanish-Brazilian became the striker he was. He won a scandalous Premier League, being the reference of the team, with a great Hazard as an ally. In 2018, when he was in the best moment of his career, he returned to Atlético de Madrid. Chelsea should not have released a striker of this caliber.
His good level at Fiorentina allowed him to reach Chelsea in 2014 where he had a secondary role. In the following season, Jose Mourinho decided not to count on him. They let him out and without a doubt to this day they are still pulling their hair out. He is one of the best players in the world currently at Liverpool.
In his first stage in 2011 he had no luck and could not give the level that was expected of him. Chelsea transferred him and in this last year after his high level at Inter Milan he had to re-sign him for a much larger amount.
Probably Chelsea’s biggest mistake. Today he is the best midfielder in the world. In 2014 he arrived at Wolfsburg and just two years later he landed in Manchester where he was trained to be the player he is today. From London they continue to remember Kevin every day.
#stars #Chelsea #escape #ended #regretting
Leave a Reply