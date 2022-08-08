Dead | Actress Olivia Newton-John has died

Olivia Newton-John became famous especially as the star of the musical Grease.

Australian actor and singer Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73.

Her husband told her about it John Easterling in social media. Newton-John died in Southern California on Monday morning “surrounded by his friends and family,” Easterling said.

Newton-John had a career spanning more than five decades. She is especially remembered for her role as Sandy Grease– in the musical film.