Koni DeWinter soccer player Empoli but owned by Juventus made statements to Tuttojuve.com. Here are his words: “It’s proceeding in the best possible way, I have a good feeling with my teammates and the country is very beautiful. Then nearby is Florence, rich in history and art, and many other cities to visit. I really feel very comfortable with all.

My goal between now and the end of the season is to play as many minutes as possible, but there’s always a desire to learn and improve. Most exciting match? Definitely the one against Juventus, my team, played at the Allianz Stadium. It was exciting to face my former team-mates, unfortunately the result wasn’t favourable. But it was a good experience. Someone might think that I only like football, but that’s not true. I’m passionate about basketball, the NFL, and I follow all things sport with interest. I like going out with friends, spending time with my family and my dog.