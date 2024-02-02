The failure of 2023

Formula 1 has become something of a career nightmare for Nyck de Vries, both from a sporting and economic point of view. The Dutch debuted in Monza in 2022 to replace the unavailable Alex Albon in Williams, obtaining a good placing in the points. From that moment, the current Toyota driver in the WEC became the point of reference in the paddock for the 2023 world championship, with theAlphaTauri who managed to hire him. However, the Formula E world champion's disappointing performances pushed the team to reject him after just ten racesprematurely ending his experience in the top flight without any points gained.

The 'cursed' debut

The Dutchman's biggest regret is therefore that of not being able to establish himself in F1, but another negative point is now linked precisely to absolute debut occurred with Williams in Italian GP 2022, the only commitment he made that year and synonymous with his best performance. The proof is in lost legal case recently v. Investrand.

The details of the agreement

The company decided to invest 250,000 euros on De Vries' career in 2018, when the latter was engaged in F2. The agreement between the parties stipulated that if the 28-year-old became F1 driver active before 2022the Dutch should have split 50% of his F1 earnings with Investrand, whereas if it had not been active on the starting grid before the cut-off point, the investment would have been completely cancelled. The only exception would have been signing for the test driver role, which actually happened in 2022 with Mercedes.

The ruling of the Court

Stopped by appendicitis, Albon was unable to compete in the Italian GP that year, with De Vries taking his place. Since it was a single race, the driver's lawyers have repeatedly argued that, by competing in only one GP and without a full-time contract, this would not have recognized the Dutchman as an 'active driver', and that it was therefore not part of the termination clause. termination. However, the Court of Amsterdam ruled in favor of Investrand, with De Vries therefore having to pay 50% of all earnings generated by F1 drivers after the end of 2022including yours salary in AlphaTauri and any personal sponsorship income of that period.