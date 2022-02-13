The first two races of the Formula E world championship, held in Diriyah, highlighted the excellent performance of Mercedes and its two drivers, Nyck de Vries and Stoffel Vandoorne, authentic of a weekend marked by two pole positions – one on each side – and a victory won by the reigning world champion, in Race-1. However, on the occasion of theMexico City E-Prixthe German team instead encountered various difficulties in remaining anchored to the noble areas of the standings: both in qualifying and in the race, in fact, De Vries and Vandoorne remained excluded from the top 5with the Belgian who even finished the race out of the points.

A general performance that did not therefore satisfy the entire Mercedes team, which, as well as De Vriesalso maintains the second position in the world championship standings: “I have mixed feelings about this race – commented the Dutchman after the checkered flag – because it wasn’t much fun in the car. It was very tough, because the top five were in their fight and we wanted to fit in. However, the riders behind us were pretty fast, and when you get pulled into this sort of fight it becomes difficult to keep up with the leaders. I lost one of the activation zones for the attack mode, which cost me a few positions on the track, but in the end the team remained very focused. We kept trust in each other and moved on – he continued – and in the end it went well, so much so that we came back sixth, back to where we started. As a bonus, we also have scored the fastest lap, so overall I’m happy with our day. I don’t think we were fast enough, so from that point of view, it was a decent result ”.

Definitely less satisfied, finally, he is the first absolute poleman of the season, Stoffel Vandoornewho commented on his 11th place: “I am quite disappointed – the Belgian specified – I was in the points for most of the race, and all the riders were experiencing a drop in charge in the final laps, but with two laps to go I turned around. It’s frustrating because, without this, I would have finished fifth, and I can say that we lost a lot of points today. It was a difficult race, but unfortunately there are days like this. We had a good start to the season in Diriyah with a podium and a points finish, but we struggled a bit more here in Mexico. Now we have to analyze the data and do our homework so that we can come back stronger in Rome “.