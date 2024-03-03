Rome (AFP)

Roma has continued its strong uprising since the appointment of Daniele De Rossi as its coach, succeeding the Portuguese Jose Mourinho, and achieved a major victory over its host Monza 4-1, in the twenty-seventh stage of the Italian Football League.

The goals for the capital team were scored by Lorenzo Pellegrini (38), Belgian Romelu Lukaku (42), Argentinian Paulo Dybala (64), and Leandro Paredes (83 from a penalty kick), while Andrea Carbone reduced the score for the hosts (87).

Roma has temporarily advanced to fifth place with 47 points, one point behind fourth-placed Bologna, which faces Atalanta on Sunday in a hot summit, as the latter currently occupies sixth place with 46 points, which means that the winner of the match will be fourth at the end of this stage.

This victory enhances Roma's chances of qualifying for the Champions League next season, as there is a strong struggle taking place in this field.

Roma maintained its record undefeated in the last five matches, noting that it suffered one loss in the last ten matches.

It is also the sixth victory for Roma in seven league matches, since De Rossi took over the team's helm, succeeding Mourinho last January.

De Rossi's only loss with Roma came against top-flight Inter Milan this season 2-4, and the victory comes at the best time for Roma, which faces England's Brighton in the first leg of the Europa League semi-final on Thursday at the Olympic Stadium in the Italian capital.