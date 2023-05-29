The president of Napoli on Fazio’s broadcast on Rai 3: “I always thank him, but when a coach tells you certain things, that a cycle of his life has ended, you can’t help but accept this desire”

The farewell of Luciano Spalletti at the helm of Napoli is now official: the president of the blue club Aurelio De Laurentiis has just told Fabio Fazio’s broadcast on Rai 3 “Che tempo che fa” that the coach asked him to want to stay still for a year despite having an existing contract: “He told me: by now we have done our best, a cycle of my life has ended, I prefer to stop. Spalletti is a great person and a great coach, he has helped grow an extraordinary raw material. I always thank him, but when a coach tells you certain what do you do? Do you object? I thank him and wish him the best.”

Market — De Laurentiis then explained that “the coaches are divided into those who want to make the transfer market and those who coach. He coaches, even if at the end of last season when I said we would do everything to bring the Scudetto to Naples he looked at me a little strange”. See also Too many hard interventions: De Laurentiis enters the field to protest with the referee

Stadium and museum — The number one of the blue club obviously also mentioned Maradona. “He is unique and unrepeatable. We dedicated the stadium to him, it was due. When I make this stadium part of Naples – because the Municipality has to give it to us for 99 years, otherwise I’ll do it in Caserta – and let’s see if the Neapolitans are happy, we’ll make a beautiful museum. Then we will also have to be able to do concerts, weddings, first communions. It’s an extraordinary place. If I talk to the players? Sure why not. The other evening we were visiting Gigi D’Alessio with some of them (Kvaratskhelia, Simeone and Raspadori, ed). I have a beautiful relationship. When I took the club I didn’t know anything about football, but cinema is so complex that I thought “what will this football be like”. I used to play basketball as a kid.”

