With summaryAC Milan has secured participation in next season’s Champions League. In the Allianz Arena in Turin, last season’s champion won 0-1 against Juventus.

Olivier Giroud scored the only goal for AC Milan in the fortieth minute. The French striker scored with a nice header. AC Milan reached the semi-finals of the Champions League this season, in which city rivals Inter were too strong. The club of Stefan de Vrij and Denzel Dumfries may compete against Manchester City in the final in Istanbul on Saturday 10 June.

Previously, champion Napoli, number two Lazio and number three Inter were already certain of a starting ticket for the Champions League next season. Number six AS Roma (point less than Atalanta) can also qualify for the Champions League. Not through the competition, but by winning the Europa League. The team of José Mourinho, Rick Karsdorp and Georginio Wijnaldum will play the final against Sevilla, the record winner of the second European club tournament, on Wednesday evening (9 p.m.) in the Puskás Aréna in Budapest. AS Roma lost 2-1 on Saturday at Fiorentina, which can still qualify for the Europa League. The club from Florence is ninth in Serie A, but will qualify for the tournament if it beats West Ham United in the Conference League final in Prague on Wednesday, June 7.

The Champions League was already out of sight for Juventus. The club was deducted ten points at the beginning of this week due to financial malpractices surrounding transfers. Juventus previously received fifteen penalty points, but this penalty was suspended after appeal. Italy's highest sports court ruled that the case should be reviewed. Juventus was ultimately deducted ten points. Shortly after this news came out, the league match against Empoli was scheduled. Juventus lost 4-1 on Monday and fell from second to seventh in the Serie A table.

