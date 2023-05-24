The president’s ego collides with the coach’s susceptibility: thus Napoli is ruining the enjoyment of the historic Scudetto
mwhile the Neapolitans live a phase of worldly gods passing from one party to another, in an atmosphere of musical addiction between goals and barrels, trumpets and drums, faces and facades painted in blue and defeats and victories that have the same face, Aurelio De Laurentiis and Luciano Spalletti, between silence and frost, play ping-pong with Napoli next season.
#Laurentiis #Spalletti #chill #descended #party
