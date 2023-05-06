Now that even the arithmetic has confirmed that Napoli are champions of Italy, the need to plan for the future is beginning to emerge. Aurelio De Laurentiis knows it, he is a shrewd businessman, capable of great achievements in football. During the “Five minutes” program, conducted by Bruno Vespa, the president has already outlined some choices.

Starting from the intention to confirm Luciano Spalletti, the leader of the Azzurri in the historic third title. “He’s a legend I’ve been chasing for ten years, I finally brought him here and he brought me back to Europe after the coronavirus crisis. Now I’d like a cycle to start with his guidance, because he’s a great leader. That’s why I exercised the option in my favor on his contract, now it’s up to him to say the word. Naples was born from a siren, Partenope, so you have to fall in love. Luciano said he fell in love with this city. He won his first Scudetto here after the two championships won in Russia, he has become a hero and it is right that he enjoys it” said De Laurentiis.

osimhen and the party

—

Clearly, such an incredible season has increased the value of almost the entire squad. Victor Osimhen is one of the most valuable pieces of the team, which has attracted so much attention. “I won’t sell it,” the president guaranteed in a firm tone. “They offered me 2.5 billion for my group and then a billion for Napoli, I refused both offers. We need to make precise budgets based on what the market offers, being entrepreneurs: in football as in life, there are they are of various types,” he continued. A period of celebrations has begun throughout the city: “The Neapolitans have been celebrating for at least a month, something incredible will happen on Sunday. We are preparing a wonderful Scudetto party, which will then continue with Napoli-Inter and even after. The great thing is that here the party will always continue”. The discussion then moved on to the social level of the opposition between North and South. De Laurentiis does not hide a commendable ambition. “The South is a very important part of a disunited country, 150 years are nothing, but in 1200 we were the Italy of Municipalities and we remained so. We could be the first in the world to unify everything” he concluded.