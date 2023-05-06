Es is an obscure picture that emerged on Friday evening at the demonstration against the performance of the Russian star soprano Anna Netrebko in the Hessian State Theater in Wiesbaden. While around 200 demonstrators loudly chanted “No Netrebko” and held up posters on the gravel surface in front of the theater, the opera guests were standing in the colonnades of the theater, many of them in fine twine with a champagne glass in their hands, and were demonstratively watching the protesters mild interest.

The Europa Union had called for the demonstration against Netrebko’s appearance. Your Wiesbaden district association chairman Peter H. Niederelz had spoken in advance of about 1000 expected demonstrators. He accuses Netrebko of not credibly distancing herself from Putin. The majority of the protesters on Friday evening are Ukrainians, many of whom have hung Ukrainian flags and have bloody tears under their eyes.