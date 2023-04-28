All that is missing is the official communication from the A league, but after an intense day of meetings and consultations, the Casms (the Analysis Committee for the safety of sporting events) finally accepted the request of the Prefect of Naples, Claudio Palomba, for moving the Naples-Salernitana match to Sunday for reasons of public order: it will be played on Sunday at 3 pm. Inter-Lazio and only a success by the Romans would postpone the party if the leaders manage to win the Campania derby. As a result, Udinese-Napoli, initially scheduled in advance on Tuesday 2 May at 21 and which will instead be played on Thursday 4 at 20.45, has also been moved to matchday 33. Meanwhile, tomorrow another technical table with the questore Alessandro Giuliano in Naples, for the coordination of about two thousand men who will guarantee public order on Sunday.

Connected by the USA, President Aurelio De Laurentiis spoke at the press conference in the prefecture, in which Sunday’s public order program was presented. “Team bus parade? Sunday and Monday will be two days full of events, so I assume with an unprecedented presence of possible traffic jams. We want to prevent Calcio Napoli from adding chaos to chaos, so I expect any celebrations to start and end within the structure of the Maradona stadium. We have to understand if it will be feasible, we will see. Dear fellow Neapolitan citizens, let us demonstrate once again that we are an extraordinary city even in this situation. Let’s not forget that Naples is full of tourists who must be respected and protected in the services”.

RED ZONE, ANYTHING BLUE

If it will be a party, it will be on foot in the historic centre. The prefect of Naples Claudio Palomba explained: “I have adopted an emergency provision with which I determine the postponement of the match due to public needs, they will be particularly hectic days, keeping Saturday would have meant preparing services both on Saturday and Sunday with duplicate resources, therefore we reasoned in this sense and prepared a series of measures. The need, for example, to close some gates is because we reasoned about a large pedestrian zone in which we hope to also govern the mobility of the fans. There is a health plan and one for the protection of monuments, with the military of Strade Sicure, the firefighters flanked by the police. We worked in a preventive way hoping that what we have developed is a governance of the event that we have been waiting for 33 years. There was full agreement with De Laurentiis, who participated in all the meetings.Sunday morning there will be Inter-Lazio at 12.30 followed by Napoli-Salernitana. The timetable is not set by the prefect, but by the League”. Adds the mayor of Naples Gaetano Manfredi: “Finally we have reached the conclusion of concentrating the two events on the same day, as we hoped. This was a request made to ensure better use of the resources to be put in place, as the Prefect said , in a long and dense weekend due to the many events scheduled. The type of device can be replicated even if the Scudetto does not arrive on Sunday but later. Naples must demonstrate its joy but also its organizational ability. Above all, it is necessary to guarantee historic center that it is a party that takes place on foot and not with raids by cars and mopeds which could be incompatible with safety. A large pedestrian area will be created in the historic center from 12 on Sunday and if there are celebrations it will continue until at 4 in the morning. Area guarded at the gates by a mixed presence of municipal police and law enforcement. There will also be the garrison of some monuments identified with the Superintendency to avoid damage. Great work with transport companies to increase the frequency of transport, a garrison at the stations. I am convinced that it will be a wonderful party in which everyone will be able to express their joy responsibly. Naples knows how to celebrate and we will prove it on Sunday.”