There is more and more talk about the possible return of Lionel Messi to Barcelona: the Argentine star, world champion with the team in the World Cup in Qatar, will not continue at PSG beyond the middle of the year, so he could return to the club that gave him the opportunity when he arrived in Europe and where he stood out as the best player on the planet for more than 10 years without interruption.
Next, we will review the main news about the updates of the last week about this case, which will undoubtedly have more chapters until it reaches the great definition. The most brilliant statements, here.
What did the financial vice president of FC Barcelona say about Messi?
Eduard Romeu, the club’s financial vice president, stated: “It is not even negotiated. These issues, as you will understand, are pure sports management”, he stressed. And he added that he reiterates what he always said from the bowels of the club. “Leo is an icon of our entity and I cannot add anything else. Obviously the numbers we have done are above anyone else. We are not contemplating anything from any type of player”, concluded.
What did the president of La Liga say about Messi?
javier thebespresident of La Liga of Spain, did not go around and, two weeks ago, made his wish public: “As I am a fan of Leo Messi and I think he is the best player in the world, I hope he can return to Barcelona. I want it, because I would like him to play in our competition.”.
Messi’s return to Barcelona begins to look like something more and more likely, even more so after his last visit to the city, in which he met Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, former teammates, who are still active in the Culé cast.
in the last days FC Barcelona presented a plan to comply with the Financial Fair Play, an essential requirement for the arrival of crack. It includes the cut in salaries and the sale of players, to drop almost $200 million expenses on campus.
