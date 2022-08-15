An exceptional tourist strolling through the center of Milan. Charles De Ketelaere spent the morning of August 15th near the Duomo, in the company of his mother and his girlfriend Jozefien. Map in hand to avoid getting lost, the 21-year-old Belgian attacking midfielder and his family walked Corso Vittorio Emanuele to Piazza San Babila, looking at the shop windows. Charles allowed himself a brief look outside the Adidas store, while he didn’t stop at the official Milan product store.

Initially, De Ketelaere and his family seemed to want to have lunch in a bar in Piazza Duomo, then instead they headed to a restaurant with an internal garden in Via Montenapoleone. Curiously, none of the passers-by recognized the new Rossoneri talent (who should find a home in Milan these days): the city is semi-deserted and the number of tourists on the streets of the center far exceeded that of the Milanese.