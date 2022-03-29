“The Takeda factories in Rieti and Pisa started their journey 10 years ago and it is an unstoppable journey. In particular, it is expected that the capacity of the factories will double in the next few years and for this reason we have put in place an investment of over 270 million euros “. This was stated by Massimiliano Barberis, CEO of Takeda manufacturing Italia, on the occasion of the presentation of the investment plan 2021 – 2025 for Italy of the Japanese pharmaceutical company Ta