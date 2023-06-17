The future of Pablo De Blasis remains uncertain. The Argentine, who would like to return to Gymnastics and Fencing before retiring, has not yet decided his future. There, things have stabilized in recent months. In fact, the new president of the club, Mariano Cowen, has insisted on the possibility of bringing back “Chiquito”, who has played for the last two and a half years in Cartagena, has been captain and has become one of the most important footballers of Second.
In an interview with ‘Radio Capital’, the La Plata media outlet, Cowen stated that he respects his former players “a lot”, including the ‘8’ albinegro and that “you always have to have a very good relationship with them because they are ambassadors Gymnastics wherever they are.
He also confirmed that, “to the extent possible, the idea is that they return.” He also said that “we will meet in the next few days with Chirola [Romero, entrenador]», with the aim of assessing the positions that should be strengthened. However, and unlike what happened last season, he assumes that they are “in a position to incorporate.” Finally, the president of the ‘Triperos’ affirmed that the Chiquito “has the doors open.”
El Chiquito, a follower of his country’s club, is on vacation and has not yet made a decision about his future
De Blasis, 35, is still in Europe. He has not yet received a firm offer for renewal from Cartagena. The club hopes that the case does not become another ‘soap opera’ as it happened last year and wants the continuity of the Argentine midfielder, who obtained Spanish nationality last May, so he would not occupy a non-EU position in the creation of the new template.
Borja Valle, at Rapid
The already ex-soccer player Borja Valle will continue his career at Rapid Bucharest, once the Romanian club made his incorporation official yesterday. The man from Ponferrada, with extensive experience in international football, participated in 39 games last season with Cartagena and started up to 27 times. His good work as a center forward earned him a new opportunity in the second round, after having performed a little less as a right winger and having had tough competition from De Blasis in the midfielder.
The albinegro club exceeds 2,000 cards issued
The subscription campaign in the offices of the Fútbol Club Cartagena is going at a good pace in its first days after its launch on the 8th. In just eight days, the albinegro group has already surpassed the barrier of 2,000 faithful, which places it close to a quarter of the target set. Good news for the club is that 50 of them are newly created subscribers.
Most of the fans have chosen to pick up their card at the office, encouraged by the possibility of picking it up right there in physical format and also taking the scarf that the club offers as a gift. Only 350 of the cards have been issued ‘online’, 17.5%.
For now, the figures for ‘Region Pass’ and ‘Expansion Pass’ are small, but the club hopes that, with the installation of advertising in the city and in neighboring municipalities, these will increase in the coming weeks before it starts the league on August 11 or 12. Renewals will maintain their cheapest price until July 7th.
