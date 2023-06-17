The future of Pablo De Blasis remains uncertain. The Argentine, who would like to return to Gymnastics and Fencing before retiring, has not yet decided his future. There, things have stabilized in recent months. In fact, the new president of the club, Mariano Cowen, has insisted on the possibility of bringing back “Chiquito”, who has played for the last two and a half years in Cartagena, has been captain and has become one of the most important footballers of Second.

In an interview with ‘Radio Capital’, the La Plata media outlet, Cowen stated that he respects his former players “a lot”, including the ‘8’ albinegro and that “you always have to have a very good relationship with them because they are ambassadors Gymnastics wherever they are.

He also confirmed that, “to the extent possible, the idea is that they return.” He also said that “we will meet in the next few days with Chirola [Romero, entrenador]», with the aim of assessing the positions that should be strengthened. However, and unlike what happened last season, he assumes that they are “in a position to incorporate.” Finally, the president of the ‘Triperos’ affirmed that the Chiquito “has the doors open.”

See also Schedule and where to watch the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Jenson Brooksby in the third round of the US Open El Chiquito, a follower of his country’s club, is on vacation and has not yet made a decision about his future

De Blasis, 35, is still in Europe. He has not yet received a firm offer for renewal from Cartagena. The club hopes that the case does not become another ‘soap opera’ as it happened last year and wants the continuity of the Argentine midfielder, who obtained Spanish nationality last May, so he would not occupy a non-EU position in the creation of the new template.

Borja Valle, at Rapid



The already ex-soccer player Borja Valle will continue his career at Rapid Bucharest, once the Romanian club made his incorporation official yesterday. The man from Ponferrada, with extensive experience in international football, participated in 39 games last season with Cartagena and started up to 27 times. His good work as a center forward earned him a new opportunity in the second round, after having performed a little less as a right winger and having had tough competition from De Blasis in the midfielder.