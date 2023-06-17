Genoa – For some Genoa players, it’s not vacation time yet. They took the field from the first minute against Romania last night Dragusin and Puscas. The central defender was on the field for the entire game while the attacker was replaced with minutes remaining.

The match against Kosovo, valid for the qualifying for the European Championships, ended 0-0. Furthermore, for the two rossoblús, the commitments are not yet finished: they will also return to the field on Monday to face Switzerland. This evening instead it will be a Gudmundsson who, having returned to wearing the Icelandic national team shirt, will take the field at 20:45 against Slovakia.