Time for important news also for the world of Dungeons & Dragonswith Wizards of the Coast announcing the next one today D&D Direct official, scheduled for Tuesday, March 28 at 18:00Italian time.

This is an annual video presentation that discusses the biggest upcoming news regarding the historic platform for classic RPGs, with an event from 30 minutes which is very rich in content, news and video materials.

During the D&D Direct we will be able to see exclusive preview presentations from Wizards of the Coast and its partners, including of course news about the Role playing game most famous in the world and also news concerning various segments of entertainment related to the brand in question.

We are in fact close to the release of the film Paramount Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (of which you can read our review published just yesterday), but news are also expected with regard to the world of video games officially licensed and much more, in the event hosted by Gina Darling and Ify Nwadiwe.

In short, there will be room for many new products and initiatives, from official Wizards of the Coast creations to licensed ones, up to the galaxy of productions that somehow concern the enormous fandom that revolves around Dungeons & Dragons, so it is of an important event for a large portion of the public, also on the videogame front.