Ferrari it is certainly one of the most famous and prestigious car brands ever and needs no introduction, however today we are not here to praise the cars in question but to tell you about a hacker attack that hit the company with interesting implications to say the least ! Here’s what’s happening.

Ferrari receives a ransom note after a hacker attack!

Cyber ​​attacks are much more frequent than one might hope and the most recent victim is Ferrari, which suffered an attack on its systems that stole some contact details relating to its customers thus violating their privacy.

An already problematic situation made even worse by a consequent ransom request that the company has received and which it obviously has no intention of paying, as accepting it would in fact mean legitimizing such acts:

“In line with its company policy, Ferrari will not accept any ransom requests as agreeing to such requests would fund criminal activity and allow threat actors to perpetuate their attacks.”

The company has filed a complaint with the authorities and is also collaborating with a world-leading cyber security company and is trying to investigate and identify the perpetrators of this attack. As far as stolen data is concerned, customers were promptly notified of the incident and a new method is now being worked on to increase the degree of security:

“In the belief that the best course of action is to inform our customers, we have notified our customers of the potential exposure of their data and the nature of the event. Ferrari treats the issue of the confidentiality of its customers very seriously and understands the importance of what happened. We’ve partnered with experts to further strengthen our systems, and we’re confident they’re solid. We can also confirm that the breach had no impact on our business operations.”

We will obviously keep you informed of all the news so stay tuned!