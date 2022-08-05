“Sainz: against everything and everyone”. This is the title of the new documentary by DAZN Spain who will relive the Iberian driver’s career from his beginnings to his current experience in Ferrari, with which he joined last winter after a stint at McLaren. A summary of an adventure full of ups and downs, characterized by criticism for the mistakes made especially at the beginning of 2022, but also by performances beyond question; above all, the first pole and the first victory, both achieved at Silverstone as a protagonist. Why, as the father says Carlos Sainz Senior, “Things don’t just happen, you have to work to get them”.

A battle, as the title of the documentary says, against everything and everyone, both on and off the track. Not even the tests with Red Bull in 2013, at the end of which he even signed better times than those of Sebastian Vettel, managed to make the accusations of favoritism due to his surname disappear, a fact also confirmed by another former national driver. Spanish which Pedro de la Rosawhich saw the Ferrari driver grow from his first steps with karts: “‘Here is the son of Carlos Sainz’he heard himself say at every race – has explained – he has always been criticized. People used to say: ‘Well, he is doing well, but obviously he has the best kart, he always trains’. There was always a “but”. If he had been called López, they would have said: ‘he is very good’ ”. Phrases never completely disappeared even today, such as to bring to the vent the father of the Ferrari driver, two-time world rally champion and three-time winner of the Dakar: “What I think is frivolous is to think that, nowadays, at the level where it is in Formula 1, it is thanks to his surname“.

A documentary that, apart from the criticisms suffered, also traces other particular moments in Sainz’s life in the racing world: from the meeting with the idol Fernando Alonso, when Sainz Jr. was still a child, to his F1 debut in 2015 with Toro Rosso, the year in which it immediately had to face the competition of a future champion like Max Verstappen, who was also just starting out. In all this, the negative experience in Renault and the return to McLaren, up to the emotions of the move to Ferrari: “The moment you sign the contract and realize you are a Ferrari driver, completely change your life“.