Streaming Services | HBO Max and Discovery+ unite: superheroes promised for ten years

Streaming services HBO Max and Discovery+ will merge in the summer of 2023. The merger has been expected, as the owners of the services, Warner Media and Discovery, merged earlier this year and formed the new Warner Bros. of the Discovery company.

“At the end of the day, bringing all the content together was the only way to make this business viable,” said the CEO JB Perrettewhich is responsible for Warner Bros. global streaming services and games.

He told the news at the presentation of the interim report.

By combining aims to reduce the turnover of subscribers so that “there is something for every household”.

American entertainment magazine of Variety according to which the merger will take place first in the United States and only afterwards in other market areas. The new streaming service will include content to watch from both HBO Max and Discovery+, but its name has not yet been revealed.

The event also did not talk about the pricing of the new streaming service. It is likely that consumers will have different options: they can watch programs either with or without ads.

In the company a working group will be assembled, which will begin to create a ten-year plan for the superheroes of the DC comics company owned by the company, Reuters reports.

The aim is increasingly to challenge the Marvel universe managed by Disney, which has created the popular Ironman, Avengers and Captain America films. DC’s most famous characters are, for example, Wonder Woman, Superman and Aquaman.

The merger has had an impact on many films and series. New strategies have been drawn up in the company and a savings course has been launched. In July, HBO Max announced, that it will stop the production of Nordic series. This week was toldthat almost finished Batgirl-film will not be released because the superhero story no longer fits Warner Bros. to Discovery’s strategy.