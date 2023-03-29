Dazn today presented its new Network Operation Center, the technological center created in Italy to monitor the quality of the service and have a greater capacity to intervene in case of need. This is a further important investment by the streaming platform which holds, among others, the TV rights to the entire Serie A and which intends to continue to improve the quality of the service for its subscribers. “Italy is a fundamental market for us: we have arrived to stay and we want to continue investing in content, technologies and infrastructures that allow us to provide our audience with an ever better viewing experience” said the CEO of Dazn, Stefano Azzi . The birth of the Network Operation Center should be read from this point of view, “an important step in our growth plan that can bring concrete and further benefits. We are moving from a structure that has operated up to now only with centralized management at a global level ( in Leeds, England, ed) to a local presence (in Cologno Monzese, ed). In this way, the role of Dazn Italia as the technological hub of the group is strengthened”. About ten people now work in the NOC, but the number is destined to grow. They will supervise the distribution of loads on the various servers and try to understand if any problems are related to the platform or to the network in general and therefore external to Dazn. The team will also check in real time that the login procedure works and will promptly manage any possible criticality. In this way it will be easier to monitor the signal from the origin to the arrival point and to satisfy the needs of the 15 million devices registered on the platform.