The NOC will supervise the distribution of loads on the various servers and resolve any problems related to the platform or the network in general. Fifteen million devices registered on the platform
Dazn today presented its new Network Operation Center, the technological center created in Italy to monitor the quality of the service and have a greater capacity to intervene in case of need. This is a further important investment by the streaming platform which holds, among others, the TV rights to the entire Serie A and which intends to continue to improve the quality of the service for its subscribers. “Italy is a fundamental market for us: we have arrived to stay and we want to continue investing in content, technologies and infrastructures that allow us to provide our audience with an ever better viewing experience” said the CEO of Dazn, Stefano Azzi . The birth of the Network Operation Center should be read from this point of view, “an important step in our growth plan that can bring concrete and further benefits. We are moving from a structure that has operated up to now only with centralized management at a global level ( in Leeds, England, ed) to a local presence (in Cologno Monzese, ed). In this way, the role of Dazn Italia as the technological hub of the group is strengthened”. About ten people now work in the NOC, but the number is destined to grow. They will supervise the distribution of loads on the various servers and try to understand if any problems are related to the platform or to the network in general and therefore external to Dazn. The team will also check in real time that the login procedure works and will promptly manage any possible criticality. In this way it will be easier to monitor the signal from the origin to the arrival point and to satisfy the needs of the 15 million devices registered on the platform.
ANSWER
—
Since the acquisition of Serie A rights, Dazn has invested heavily in infrastructure and in the network, as well as creating a customer service that responds to customer needs and is unique worldwide for the group. It has also played an important role in digitizing the entire country: currently 30% of subscribers enjoy live or on-demand content on the move. Considering that every day of Serie A registers around 6 million spectators, there are many who watch football not through smart TV. The success of the contents reserved for the new generations is also notable, especially the original on-demand productions.
IMPROVEMENTS
—
The first phase of investments to improve the infrastructure has been completed and has led to an optimization of the quality of the transmission especially through the Full HD service which has a higher quality than the Digital Terrestrial. Rebuffering has also been reduced by 40% and start-up time for video by 30% as well as improvements in image stability. All in compliance with the provisions of Agcom (“which has recognized the virtuous path we have undertaken” Azzi specified) and in a climate of fruitful dialogue with the institutions that believe that football can play an accelerator role for digitization of the country. “Our group has confirmed to the government how important Italy is for the development of our business and has guaranteed a further commitment that certifies Italy’s strategic importance” added Azzi. The willingness to participate in the next auction for Serie A TV rights has also been confirmed. years and no longer for three we welcomed it positively because a longer period of time helps investments. There is an excellent relationship with the League and we are united by the will to collaborate to relaunch the football product”.
March 28, 2023 (change March 28, 2023 | 22:04)
