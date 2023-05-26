The Playstation Showcase of Sony has been seen by just about everyone, including Jeff Ross, the ex-Bend Studio game who served as game director for Days Gone. The man commented stating that the show just made him think about the fact that Days Gone 2 it would have come out last month had the team banked on it. Sideways, but perhaps also in “answer” to Ross, the Bend Studio community manager commented on the team’s work.

Precisely, Ross wrote: “I’m a little saddened by these PlayStation Showcases because they do nothing but remind me that Days Gone 2 could have come out a month ago if we’d banked on it.”

Ross’ count is based on Days Gone being released on April 26, 2019. Four years are a credible time for a sequel to a AAA. Bend Studio’s new game should instead be a new IP and therefore takes longer, because the entire intellectual property has to be created first.

We don’t know if this comment is one of the reasons for the tweet Bend Studio community manager or if the team simply understands that a certain section of the public is sorry that the team didn’t show anything during the PlayStation Showcase. In any case, his words were: “Social media is a wonderful space to interact with people and share your passions. It can also be a difficult space to use due to misinformation and false hope. Silence usually it’s the key, but it’s hard. All I can say is that we’re working hard to make the best Bend game.”

He then went on to state, “This is the best group of people I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with. The culture, support, top-down trust make me incredibly proud to be here. The next generation of Bend Studio is here, buckle up.”

In short, it’s too early to know exactly what the members of Bend Studio are working on. We have to wait and trust that the new game is quality.

Speaking instead of the games that were actually shown during the PlayStation Showcase, here are the ten most viewed trailers.