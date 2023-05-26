FromRobert Wagner close

After withdrawing from large parts of the city, the Ukrainians try to encircle the enemy troops. A camera team reports from the center of the fighting.

Bachmut – A City is the most iconic setting in Ukraine war become: Bachmut. The eastern Ukrainian town has been in the center of world interest since the longest and most costly battle in the war started by Russia took place there. Since August 2022, Bakhmut has been besieged by Russian troops. However, the battle is not really decided, even if the Russian side has repeatedly announced victory and the complete conquest of the city in the past few days, which the Ukrainian side has regularly denied.

There is a general lack of clarity about the extent to which Bakhmut is controlled by Russian units. However, this much is certain: the Russians have taken large parts of the city under their control. The mercenaries of the Wagner group and regular troops are advancing in Bachmut after massive territory gains and are primarily using the existing infrastructure, as the well-informed Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on Tuesday (May 23).

For their part, Ukrainians continue to fight on the outskirts of Bakhmut and control the south-west of the city, Ukrainian General Staff said on Sunday (May 21). daily mirror explained. Bakhmut and the small town of Marjinka to the south are the “epicenter of the fighting”. Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maljar said her troops “partially encircled” the city after earlier breaching flanks held by Russia.

Video report from the “epicenter of the fighting” on the flanks of Bakhmut

In the middle of this contested zone on the flanks of Bachmut, a camera team from France 24 dared and spoke to the Ukrainian soldiers of the 57th Brigade fighting there. After initially being pushed back by the Russians, they recaptured four square kilometers of land in the last ten days before the shooting. However, they do not face the journalists triumphantly.

“We shouldn’t have let them (the Russians) conquer the city and are now launching a counter-offensive,” says one of the commanding men. “We had taken their positions, but on the second attempt we had to withdraw,” adds another soldier. You can clearly see the deprivation and hardships of the past few months on the men. They have been in action since the fighting began and have been marked by 10 months of bloody fighting.

“[Die Russen] fire their artillery with precision,” says the same soldier while leaning on an armored vehicle. After a thoughtful pause, he adds, “We had heavy casualties.” It almost sounds like an apology for withdrawing.

As he says this, artillery fire erupts in the background. “It’s coming our way. Now they are shooting at us right now,” says the other Ukrainian fighter.

Ukrainian soldier before Bakhmut: “I don’t even know if I’ll be alive tomorrow”

The journalists ask the man who is apparently in charge here a question: “Do you think you will recapture Bakhmut?” His answer is reminiscent of the cold brutality of the war: “I don’t even know if I will be alive tomorrow .”

The roar of enemy artillery fire, which is growing louder right now, makes it clear how appropriate this pragmatism is. “Retreat. We have to get out of here,” he calls out to his people. Three of the brigade’s armored vehicles were destroyed by the Russians in just two days.

The soldiers the journalists are talking to here were previously deployed in the center of Bakhmut but had to withdraw. Your task now is to capture ground around the city in order to fire on the Russians in the city from there. The goal is the encirclement on the flanks feared by the Russians.

“The Russians will choke on Bakhmut”

The soldiers are convinced of this plan. “We will not give up. We are now destroying their artillery, their positions and their infantry,” says an officer at the local headquarters in a firm voice to the camera. “We hold our position as best we can and don’t stop attacking,” says another. “Bachmut becomes a bone on which the Russians choke,” he adds.

With the help of reconnaissance drones, the soldiers, sitting in front of large monitors, search for weak points in the Russian defense line. “This is Bachmut, or what’s left of it,” says one of the men flying the drones, pointing to the monitor.

The journalist reports that the soldiers have reconquered strategically very valuable territories on the flanks of Bakhmut France24. From these advantageous positions, the Ukrainians hope to be able to put the Russians under good pressure.

So far they have succeeded well, even if they ultimately had to withdraw from the city. The head of the Wagner mercenaries, who played a key role in the battles for Bakhmut on the Russian side, speaks of 20,000 dead, how euronews reported. Experts, however, assume an even higher number. After their months of fighting in Bachmut, the Wagner mercenaries were too exhausted for further operations, according to the ISW.

