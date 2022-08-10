Infectious diseases | Uutissuomalainen: getting the monkeypox vaccine to Finland is delayed

About a thousand vaccines are coming to Finland. The vaccines should arrive in Finland during August.

Monkeypox vaccines getting to Finland is delayed, says Uutissuomalainen. The vaccines are expected to arrive in Finland during August, although they were originally supposed to arrive in Finland at the end of July.

About a thousand vaccine doses are coming to Finland.

“In Finland, the plan is to use the vaccine to protect those who have been exposed, i.e. persons who have been in very close contact with the sick person”, expert doctor at the Institute of Health and Welfare Leif Lakoma says in Uutissuomalainen’s story.

A total of 23 monkeypox cases have been found in adult men in Finland.

Monkey pox only one vaccine is in use.

A total of around 25,800 monkeypox cases have been recorded worldwide since spring. The most cases have been reported in the United States, Britain, Spain, Germany and France. The disease has spread to at least 83 countries.

Very few deaths from monkeypox have been reported outside of Africa. There are only a few deaths.

World the health organization WHO declared monkeypox as an international health threat in July.

The monkeypox risk is moderate on a global level, but in Europe the risk is high.

The disease can be transmitted through skin contact and, for example, through textiles. Instead, it is usually not conveyed in everyday encounters between people.

Monkeypox is accompanied by a blister-like rash. In addition, skin symptoms may be preceded by fever and headache.