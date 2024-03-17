León, Guanajuato.- For the second consecutive week the Mexican First Division had the participation of a central referee in his regular campaign Closing 2024.

The Referees Commission appointed Karen Hernández Andrade to apply the competition regulations in the duel between the Esmeraldas of Club León and the Strip of Club Puebla.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

At the León stadium Karen Hernández directed for the first time in the Mexican League. She is the second whistler to dispense justice in the tournament after Katia Itzel García in Pachuca against Querétaro the previous week.

After the final whistle of the match there was an emotional moment on the field. After debuting in the Maximum Category, tears of happiness rolled on Karen Hernández's face.

The referee's dream was to participate in the Mexican League. Today that unconditional moment arrived within the activity of day twelve of the Clausura 2024 tournament.

Club León defeated Club Puebla by a slight advantage to be in contention for a place in the Final Phase. La Fiera rose to ninth place with seventeen points, La Franja remains in seventeenth position with five figures.

Haven't you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.