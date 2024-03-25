Dayro Moreno He is a living legend Colombian professional football (FPC), He entered the golden books of history after scoring the 225th goal and surpassing the record for maximum Sergio Galvan Rey as top scorer in the Colombian League.

The goal, which was long in coming, came last Saturday, March 16, in the victory of the Once Caldas 1-2 against Independiente Medellín, a goal in the 89th minute for a crucial comeback in the League.

Dayro Moreno.

Once Caldas, Its directors and several historical figures decided to pay a special tribute to the record-breaking man. Colombiathis Monday before the match against Alianza, the stadium Big stick It was filled with more than 36 thousand people to be part of the party.

The record-breaking man arrived at the Manizales airport to board the helicopter that gave him a tour of the city and transported him to the sports venue, where thousands of souls were waiting for him.

“I'm super excited, thank you my beautiful people,” said the scorer as he saw the panorama of the stadium on the aircraft that left him Dayro in the central circle of the playing field, in a tribute like few others that will be remembered for eternity.

After getting off the helicopter, Dayro He knelt on the grass and was grateful for what he was seeing, something he couldn't believe.

The scorer was received with flowers and was well accompanied by his two daughters, who never left their father's side. The scorer was shocked by the tribute and upon hearing the song in one voice “Dayro, Dayro, Dayro scorer.”

Minutes later, the FPC's historic scorer joined the fans' chant and shared with some of the team's title heroes. Copa Libertadores 2004 such as Juan Carlos Henao, Arnulfo Valentierra and Elkin Soto, who dedicated a few words to him.

In addition, he was close to his idol and model Sergio Galvan Rey, with whom he gave a hug of 449 goals. After the idols' words, the photos with the trophies of the competition began. Libertadores Cup, League and the FPC Golden Boots.

And as if it were a title, the scorer and his daughters began the Olympic return at Palogrande, where he received hugs from everyone who crossed his path.

At the end of the act, Dayro Moreno He made it very clear again, the challenge and objective at 38 years of age is to surpass 348 goals in Victor Hugo Aristizábal as the Colombian player with the most goals in history.

